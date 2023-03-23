OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A teen is facing felony charges, accused of attacking three employees and injuring a police officer at a mental health care facility.

KFOR obtained court documents that explained what happened the night those three employees were attacked at the Oklahoma County Crisis Intervention Center.

Court records reveal that 19-year-old Christian Green became combative with medical staff during his intake process on March 13. He said he was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Documents reveal Green tore a metal clip off a clipboard and began cutting himself.

A triage specialist tried to intervene and prevent him from harming himself. Investigators stated Green then slashed the back of her head using the same metal clip.

Court documents reveal a mental health technician was also hit over the head with “a hole punch during a struggle.”

Once a responding officer arrived at the facility, a scuffle between Green and the officer transpired.

Investigators stated Green allegedly grabbed the officer s gun and pulled the trigger. The bullet grazed the officer.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services released this statement in part:

Staff at the facility work with an acute population. This should be a reminder of the incredible work they do every day to address the behavioral health needs of our state and their dedicated n to the people of Oklahoma. Their compassion and ca ng truly make a difference. The department is cooperating with local law enforcement as part of an active criminal investigation and cannot provide additional detail now. Jeff Dismukes, Director of Communications

Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

Green faces assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon on the medical staff, and assault and battery on the medical staff.