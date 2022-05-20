MIDWEST CITY Okla. (KFOR) – A former Midwest City Middle School teacher is in hot water, accused of sending naked pictures and an inappropriate video to a 16-year-old high school student over social media.

The allegations are laid out in a new search warrant filed in Oklahoma County District Court.

The court documents reveal a faculty member overheard the teen tell someone, “he had been sent nude pictures by a teacher.”

That teacher is also a former assistant coach for a middle school team. She met the teen at a practice, since both the middle and high school students play at the same field, and allegedly added him on Snapchat.

“Oftentimes with young people and our teachers there’s an implied sense of trust,” said Patrick Allmond, a social media expert. “One of the advantages of Snapchat has been that it’s very short, it’s very quick and then it disappears and theoretically, it’s gone forever.”

The court records detail she sent “a picture of her topless,” another of her “posing in front of the mirror sideways with no clothes on and her breast was exposed along with her butt,” as well as an inappropriate video.

“It’s just never a good idea,” said Allmond. “Even when you think it’s temporary, it’s never a good idea to send anything like that over Snapchat.”

The student then allegedly asked the teacher to Cash App him money, threatening “he could ruin her career over the pictures.”

She ultimately sent him $120 in total, according to court documents.

The records also say the former teacher owned up to the allegations, saying she “knew it was wrong to do this with a student, but she thought he was 18 years old.”

The district sent KFOR the following statement:

“District officials were notified of an alleged relationship between a Mid-Del staff member and a student. We reported the information to law enforcement so that they could begin an investigation. The staff member is no longer employed by Mid-Del Schools, and we have worked closely with the family of the student in the wake of this accusation. We will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities.” Stacey Boyer, Director of Community Relations, Mid-Del Schools