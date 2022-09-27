OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The man responsible for the crash that left an Edmond Police officer in the hospital fighting for his life is facing multiple felony charges.

According to an arrest warrant filed in Oklahoma County on Monday, Garrett Trammel, 24, is facing five counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of felony eluding a police officer.

Garrett Trammel Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

His bail has been set at $950,000.

Police said Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department, was assisting with a pursuit involving Trammel, who had caused multiple wrecks in the city limits of Edmond on Friday.

Sgt. Joseph Wells Credit: Edmond Police Department

Newly filed court documents reveal several callers reported that Trammell was “trying to ram people.”

One victim said Trammell sideswiped their car and “it was definitely not an accident,” according to court records.

Trammel eventually led police on a chase that crossed into Oklahoma City limits, according to police.

The court documents show as police were chasing him, Trammell drove with “total disregard for the safety of the public.”

At one point, the documents say the 24-year-old was estimated to be driving double the posted speed limit in a residential area.

Trammel also ran into a “marked and occupied Edmond patrol vehicle,” according to court records.

Investigators told KFOR that at some point during the pursuit, Trammell drove towards Sgt. Wells, who shot at the suspect before he was hit head-on as Trammel tried to make a U-turn.

“That’s when he collided with our motorcycle officer. Our motorcycle officer was thrown into the ditch on the east side of the road,” said Emily Ward, a spokeswoman for the Edmond Police Department.

Sgt. Wells was rushed to a local hospital.

Trammell was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Friday’s incident wasn’t Trammel’s first driving violation. The website shows he’s been ticketed twice for speeding and once for not wearing a seatbelt.

As for Sgt. Wells’ condition, the Edmond Police Department posted this update on Monday:

“Understandably so many have asked for updates on SGT. Wells. While we cannot share Joe’s personal medical information, we can let everyone know that his doctors have categorized his condition as critically injured, and on maximum life support. He’s been through one surgery so far and has numerous surgeries ahead. Please continue to pray for Joe, his wife and family, his medical team, and all of his brothers and sisters in blue. He is certainly not out of the woods yet, and we will do our very best to update when appropriate.”

This incident occurred just two months after a crash claimed the life of Sgt. CJ Nelson.

“These guys are front line. These police officers stand on the front line every day, 24/7,” said Leonard Scott, who attended a gathering to pray for the police officer’s families on Sunday.

