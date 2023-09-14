PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Court documents reveal shocking new details against a Payne County man accused of killing and stealing for his chop shop.

According to the affidavit, 21-year-old Christopher Michael Somers is accused of killing 21-year-old Samuel Cade Crawford in order to take his truck and sell the parts, as well as plotting to kill another man.

Somers told investigators he had met up with Crawford to fix something wrong with his truck. He said Crawford went to buy parts needed for the repair, but never returned.

However, during the investigation into Crawford’s disappearance, Crawford’s body and disassembled truck were found on a Glencoe property owned by Somers’ employer.

His body was found in a “clandestine grave,” and “badly decomposed” with signs of two gunshot wounds to the back of the skull.

Investigators also learned Somers had recently sold a gun to a friend for $200.

That friend told detectives Somers had confessed to stealing pickups and selling their parts for money, as well as saying “he planned to kill a guy and/or take his vehicle from him.”

“[Witness] told investigators he believed Chris Somers murdered Sam Crawford because he wanted his vehicle.” Arrest Warrant Affidavit

Another of Somers’ acquaintances told authorities that Somers proposed to kill another man, claiming “to have barrels of battery acid which he intended to use to dispose of [the potential victim’s] body.”

“[Witness] further stated that Somers told them if they told anyone about this plan to kill [potential victim] and/or Sam, that he, Somers, would kill them or have them killed,” the affidavit reads.

Somers also allegedly told that witness he “gets paid by someone in Cushing to kill people” and asked if the witness wanted to get in on the deal.

Somers has been charged with Murder in the First Degree.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact tips@osbi.ok.gov.