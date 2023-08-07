OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Court documents show an Oklahoma man has been arrested for allegedly embezzling money from his elderly mother.

On February 6, 2023, the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with an embezzlement case. The victim claimed that her son, 53-year-old John Land Jr., stole a large portion of her funds, totaling $100,000 or more.

On August 3, OSBI agents, along with the Oklahoma City Police Department, arrested Land for Exploitation of an Elderly or Disabled Adult.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center and received a bond of $20,000.

Land faces a fine up to $10,000 and/or up to 15 years in prison.