CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – New documents reveal disturbing new details in the alleged three-year ‘unwanted sexual relationship’ between a former longtime Mustang High School science teacher and a former student.

Raymond Thomas Garner was charged with multiple counts, including rape and sexual battery, earlier this week.

The investigation began in late January when a School Resource Officer notified investigators of rumors that a former student had an inappropriate relationship with Garner.

“This information was relayed to our Criminal Investigations Division for follow up. CID staff spoke with the reported victim where she disclosed that she had been in an unwanted long-time sexual relationship with her former high school science teacher while attending Mustang High School. City staff conducted a formal interview with the victim, who gave great detail related to numerous inappropriate sex acts involving Mr. Garner from 2014 to 2017,” Mustang Police Chief Rob Groseclose told KFOR in January.

The victim told authorities the unwanted sexual acts occurred “hundreds” of times both on school property and at Garner’s home in Yukon.

Newly filed court documents reveal Garner would allegedly give the victim alcohol to “help relax her,” as well as buy her food, drinks, candy and jewelry.

“The victim said ‘Garner took my virginity at the age of 16,'” the affidavit reads. “The victim said after every sexual encounter with Garner, she remembers…bleeding.”

The victim also showed investigators handwritten notes allegedly from Garner with numerous short quips, including “Kissing you makes me happy,” “That felt great,” and “Thank you for two great years.”

The former student went on to say Garner would change her grade and repeatedly tell her that her parents would be ashamed and her classmates would hate her if she told anyone, making her feel like she could not refuse his sexual requests.

She told investigators during her interview he was still contacting her regularly via text.

Garner is facing two counts of Rape in the Second Degree, two counts of Sexual Battery, one count of Rape by Instrumentation and one count of Forcible Sodomy.

School officials tell KFOR he is no longer employed with Mustang Public Schools.

According to Mustang Public Schools’ Meeting Minutes from May 8, Garner was allowed to retire effective Wednesday, May 24 – two days after charges were filed.

KFOR reached out to the Oklahoma State Department of Education to inquire about the status of Garner’s teaching license.

OSDE sent back the following statement:

As we continue to investigate and monitor the criminal investigation into Raymond Garner, one thing is for certain, he will never again step foot in any Oklahoma school. Justin Holcomb, OSDE Press Secretary