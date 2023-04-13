WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Wellston substitute teacher is facing multiple charges after allegedly having a relationship with a 15-year-old student, court documents show.

Emma Delaney Hancock, 26, is facing charges of Lewd or Indecent Proposals or Acts to a Child Under 16, Soliciting Sexual Conduct or Communication with Minor by Use of Technology, and Obscene or Indecent Writings, Pictures, etc. – Solicitation of Minors.

According to the affidavit, Hancock received the student’s number in October 2022 for an assignment. Later that same say, she sent a friend request to the boy on Snapchat.

The two began exchanging nude photos and videos a few weeks later, the documents state.

The boy also told investigators he had met Hancock privately inside the school several times to ‘make out’.

Another student interviewed by detectives said Hancock admitted to the relationship but said, “it would not amount to anything because they were not going to get caught.”

The student also described several inappropriate videos Hancock showed them or sent them. Investigators confirmed the videos on Hancock’s Snapchat.

Hancock has not yet been arrested.

“As soon as we became aware of the allegations she was removed and not allowed back on campus. We cooperated with OSBI and other agencies closely through the investigation.” Wellston Public Schools Superintendent, Mike Franz