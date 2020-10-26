Court documents: Homicide suspect was planning to “rob someone of their car”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Court documents are revealing more information about what led up to a shooting that happened in September.

Officials say 27-year-old Jonathan Rubio was killed and Treshaun Morgan has been arrested for the crime.

A search warrant reveals Morgan “wanted a car and decided to arrange a meeting with someone to take their car from them.”

He reached out to several people on Facebook Marketplace, but those meetings fell through, until the one with the victim.

Morgan later claimed to police he met up with an acquaintance named “J.B” and they “concocted a plan to rob someone of their car.”

He claims he gave his gun to J.B. and had him “hide in the bushes” until Morgan and the victim showed up while doing a test drive in a Mercedes. Morgan claims the robbery “went wrong” and J.B. shot the victim.

However, surveillance video shows there may have been no partner in the crime.

It shows the person who got out of the car was the shooter, and no one came out of the bushes.

The search warrant says eight to ten shots were fired, and a car was seen speeding away.

Morgan later told police he fled to Mississippi in the Mercedes.

The next day, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi was called for a reckless driver.

Morgan taken into custody when police found that the vehicle he was in was used a homicide.

