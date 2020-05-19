Court documents release grisly details of Midwest City murder

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – New court documents are releasing disturbing details in a grisly murder case.

Around 10 p.m. on May 8, Midwest City dispatchers received a 911 call about a murder in the 700 block of N. Midwest.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Patty Perdue dead inside a mobile camper in the backyard of the home.

According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses told investigators that 29-year-old Anisha Mackey had stabbed Perdue to death.

One witness told detectives that they had all been in the camper when Mackey “picked up a machete and began mumbling and slowly swinging the machete around.”

“According to witnesses, Mackey, Perdue and two other individuals were inside the camper when Mackey started acting strange, picked up a machete and started swinging a machete,” Chief Brandon Clabes, with the Midwest City Police Department, said.

The affidavit states that another witness said Mackey started saying something about “a demon to which the victim said there was one in her.”

According to the affidavit, one witness said she and the other witness ran out and thought Perdue was right behind them. However, they “heard her yell and scream for help so they went to the main house to get another subject to help.”

Clabes said Mackey refused to talk with officers about what happened.

Court documents show that Mackey has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.