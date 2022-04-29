WARNING: This story contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – New court documents are detailing increasingly disturbing details in the investigation of a 2-year-old’s violent death.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, officials with the Enid Police Department were called to the Grand Prairie Motel, located in the 2800 block of S. Van Buren in Enid, on a drowning call.

Officers arrived and found 2-year-old Caliyah J. Guyton had been removed from the pool but was unresponsive.

She was taken to Integris Bass Baptist Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed she had been raped.

Caliyah J. Guyton. Image Courtesy: Chelsea Guyton

According to detectives, Guyton was found with orange shorts around her neck and had injuries consistent with a sexual assault.

Prosecutors say those shorts contained room keys for two rooms occupied by 51-year-old Michael S. Geiger.

Officials say Geiger arrived at the hotel Wednesday, April 27 to work at the hotel and the company provided him two rooms to utilize.

Authorities also say Geiger made contact with the girl and her family at the pool sometime on April 27, and “offered [Caliyah] chips or candy.”

Later that night, while Caliyah went to sleep with her grandfather in the family’s room, her parents went to one of Geiger’s rooms with him to “hang out together.”

Investigators say evidence suggests they consumed alcohol and methamphetamine.

At some in the evening, Geiger offered Caliyah’s mother, Chelsea Guyton $5,000 to “spend 24 hours with him.”

“Although she refused, [Caliyah’s] parents located a woman in Enid who agreed to spend time with [Geiger],” court documents read.

Caliyah’s parents then left the hotel to retrieve the woman some time before midnight.

A short time later, Caliyah’s grandmother arrived at the hotel after work and noticed the family’s hotel room door slightly ajar. However, believing Caliyah’s parents were in custody of the child, she went inside and remained in the room.

At 11:47 p.m., Geiger was seen leaving the hotel wearing gloves and holding a pillow case. The front desk clerk thought this behavior strange and told a maintenance coworker about the encounter.

That worker told authorities he went upstairs and noticed Geiger moving away from his occupied room with what he thought was a baby doll.

Upon search of Geiger’s rooms, officers found “a very bloody scene,” with clothing items belonging to Caliyah about the room.

Prosecutors say the room looked to have “clearly been staged to lure [Caliyah] as it had gummy worms spread across the bed,” juice bottles around the room and the TV was on a cartoons channel.

Courtesy: Enid Police Department

After a 7-hour search, Geiger was spotted on a nearby roof and was taken into custody. Officers say he was found with blood on his hands and body.

Investigators also located gloves and a pillow case with blood on it nearby.

Geiger is now charged with Murder in the First Degree, Rape in the First Degree, Kidnapping, and Burglary in the First Degree.

Officials say Geiger had just been released from state custody in March after serving a 10-year sentence for kidnapping in Oklahoma County.

Enid community members honor the memory of a 2-year-old girl who was raped and murdered. Photo from KFOR.

KFOR was able to reach Caliyah’s mother, Chelsea on Friday.

“She was amazing,” Chelsea told KFOR about her daughter, Caliyah. “She was smart. She brightened everyone’s day.”

She tells News 4 the family is grateful to those who have reached out and to the Enid Police Department for their work in catching the suspect.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the cost of Caliyah’s funeral.