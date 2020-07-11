Court documents reveal man planned to pay 17 year old for sex, gets robbed

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Court documents reveal details from the night a 51-year-old man allegedly planned to pay a 17-year-old for sex back in May, and was in turn robbed by two people the minor knew.

“Edmond 911,” said an Edmond dispatcher.

“I heard two sounds, seems like a gunshot,” said the neighbor on the phone.

Gunshots rang out at around 2:30 a.m. on May 14, 2020, at University Apartments across the street from the University of Central Oklahoma. Newly filed court documents revealed what happened. A 51-year-old male told police he arranged to pay a 17-year-old minor for sex. However, he didn’t know she would bring two friends with her.

“This was a setup situation,” said Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department.

The teen left the door unlocked behind them after they entered the apartment.

“Two men entered, one of them had a rifle. The victim struggled with the male with the rifle and several rounds went off,” Ward said.

The victim jumped out of his bedroom window to escape the gunfire. He got away with only minor injuries – a bloody hand.

“He is unclear whether it was a graze from a bullet or just an injury from climbing out the window,” Ward said.

The 51-year-old rushed to a nearby gas station for help.

“They just ran in, said they were assaulted and went to the restroom,” an employee of the gas station said on a 911 call.

Police uncovered that the two agreed to meet for paid sex. There was also an argument between the victim and one of the teen’s friends.

“There were some aggressive texts on his phone between the two of them,” Ward said.

Court documents said one message read, “Since you (SIC) wanna be on disrespectful and **** count your * days.”

On the 17-year-old’s phone, there were text messages from someone police believed to be 22-year-old Deshawn Ford. According to the court documents, it said, “Okay we (SIC) needa lick like (SIC) right now.” “Lick” is a slang for robbery, according to court documents, or a way to make money illegally.

The minor was arrested on June 2. One other suspect – positively identified as Ford – was arrested weeks later. Both were arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony and robbery with a firearm.

The other suspect has been identified as Tyres Ford, Deshawn Ford’s brother. They are still looking for him at this time.

Charges against the 51-year-old victim are being left up to the district attorney.

Latest Stories