PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Court documents outlined the disturbing moments before a Ponca City man was found dead in a home, shot execution-style at the end of July.

On July 31, Jalen Kemble was arrested after a tense, hour-long standoff with Ponca City Police. The 30-year-old was wanted for the killing of 42-year-old Tonner Warrior.

“Let me see your hands!” said a Ponca City police officer on body camera footage during the standoff.

Just 12 hours earlier, Ponca City firefighters discovered Warrior’s body slumped over in a bathtub, in a home near 9th and Maple, while battling a house fire.

“We found basically 5 bullet wounds in his head. We’re not clear at this point whether they were entrance wounds or exit wounds,” said Lt. Ben Garrison with Ponca City Police. “It appeared to investigators he was shot execution style.”

Warrior’s car was later found abandoned in Tonkawa.

Court documents show Kemble lost his job about a month ago and “started driving to Oklahoma City to pick up large amounts of methamphetamine for Tonner to sell…”

Over the weekend, while he was allegedly high on meth mixed with fentanyl, Kemble told a woman “he shot Tonner between the eyes” for inappropriately touching her.

Investigators list another possible motive.

“There’s rumor he was owed money or that some money had been stolen from him,” said Lt. Garrison.

Then, 12 hours after Warrior’s body was found, officers tracked Kemble down to a home. He refused to come out for over an hour.

“I need you to exit the residence out the front door with your hands up,” the officers could be heard saying on video obtained from neighbors.

“The neighbors came out and said that he was a suspect in a murder. And I was like ‘huh?'” said Leslie Thomason, who lives nearby.

Kemble wouldn’t surrender until his mother talked to him over the megaphone.

“Jalen, this is mom. Please come out, son,” his mother can be heard saying. “I don’t want to see you get hurt.”

After Kemble was arrested, police said they found more evidence allegedly connecting Kemble to the murder.

“They found the victim’s backpack that had multiple guns, the victim’s car keys and a couple other things that were tied back to the victim,” said Lt. Garrison.

News 4 reached out to the victim’s family. They did not want to comment.

Ponca City Police said the Medical Examiner will determine when exactly Warrior died.

Kemble was also facing charges for an alleged rape over the weekend. News 4 is told those charges have been dropped.