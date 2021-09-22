Court documents show a parent allegedly threatened violence against now-suspended Western Heights supt. Mannix Barnes, charges officially filed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Court documents showed that a parent within the Western Heights School District was officially charged Wednesday for threatening acts of violence against now-suspended superintendent Mannix Barnes.

The court documents show the parent allegedly continued calling the school, leaving voicemails and threatening Barnes and other staff members. The threats came just about one year ago, but the charges have officially been filed as the fight between Western Heights and the state continues.

“It’s just been very frustrating,” said Amy Boone, a parent with kids in the Western Heights district who has been adamantly against the actions of the school board and Barnes.

Mannix Barnes

Documents allege the father left a voicemail that said he would “come to the school and start punching people.” The documents state that he also said he would “punch Mannix Barnes in the jaw.”

“That just stems out of anger frustration and nowhere else to turn,” Boone said.

Documents also claim the parent wished death on Barnes and his family. In the voicemail, it states that he said, “I hope Mannix Barnes and his kids die in a wreck. I hope his kids are ejected and f*****g projectiled through the windshield.”

The documents state that when police went to speak with him, he told them he remembered calling, but didn’t remember what he said. He also told authorities he had been drinking.

“That’s really not a way that we would want to handle things,” Boone said.

The district is amid an audit, investigation and state board of education takeover.

“I feel in my heart of hearts that there will be some drastic changes come out of that,” Boone said.

That long battle between the Western Heights school district is still fresh on the mind of parents like Boone, who said she’s also ready for all of it to be over.

“What do we have to do to get people in here that will listen to the state, take their guidance and get our district back on track,” she said. “I honestly feel like it’s some kind of power struggle.”