Court upholds conviction of Oklahoma man sentenced for killing teen

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man will have to serve out his life sentence after being convicted of killing a teenager in 2016.

In June of 2016, officials were called to a shooting at an Enid home following a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived on the scene, they realized three people had been shot.

Authorities say 18-year-old Jonathan Winters and 21-year-old Alissa Cull were injured in the shooting. Tragically, 17-year-old Daultn Dickerson died from his injuries.

Investigators learned that Dickerson and two of his friends went to the home in an attempt to help a friend get out of an abusive relationship.

“We were about to leave and as we were leaving we heard gunfire from behind and I ran to the back of the house. When I came back, Daultn and Alissa were on the ground,” Jonathan Winters told KFOR. “To be honest with you, I didn’t really care about the bullets grazing me because I saw two of my best friends grab their chests and hit the ground. So, the little skims that I had had no concern to me whatsoever.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police ultimately arrested Christopher Reynaud on complaints of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

An incident report claims that Reynaud admitted to shooting the victims because they wouldn’t leave, so he says he “shot them in the chest and head.”

In 2018, Reynaud was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Recently, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Reynaud's murder conviction and his life with parole sentence.