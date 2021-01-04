Court upholds conviction of Oklahoma man who murdered girlfriend

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man will remain behind bars after his murder conviction was upheld.

In 2016, officers were called to a reported homicide at a home near N.E. 27th and Pole Rd. in Moore. When police arrived on the scene, they found the body of 31-year-old Jillian Riddle.

According to prosecutors, Riddle died of a broken neck and a lacerated liver.

Investigators say Riddle’s boyfriend, Bobby Rogers, admitted to killing her inside the home.

Rogers was arrested and convicted of first-degree murder.

However, he later claimed improper evidence and testimony was presented during the sentencing phase of his trial.

Recently, he appealed his life in prison sentence.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is upholding his conviction.