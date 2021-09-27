COVID-19 booster shots underway in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in the metro.

“This is great news. We are looking forward to getting people another layer of protection they have been looking for, especially our older population,” said Molly Flemming, of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

Late last week, national health experts had announced the groups eligible for a Pfizer vaccine booster shot had expanded.

“We most recently got information that we can give vaccine boosters to those who have gotten Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago for certain criteria of people,” said Erin Bailey, of OU Health Partners.

Individuals 65 years of age and older along with those 18 through 64 years of age at high-risk of severe COVID-19 were initially eligible.

But now the “booster group” includes individuals 18 through 64 years of age who’s institutional or job situation puts them at high-risk to exposure and serious complications from COVID-19.

OU Health held a vaccination event on Saturday to begin giving those boosters but also get those over 12 their first or second shots.

“We have some of the best physicians here that are willing and able to take care of patients that have COVID but our goal is for Oklahomans to be healthy and, we know that by vaccinating patients, we can prevent them from being hospitalized and in our ICUs,” said Bailey.

Oklahoma City-County Health officials say they plan to start giving boosters at their Northeast location on Monday. They say unlike the roll out of the initial vaccine shots, there will be over 400 sites in the metro alone to get the Pfizer booster.

“We really have a lot of people in this game now. It’s not just us,” said Flemming.

Officials say as the weather cools and people are thinking about getting together, it’s more important than ever to protect yourself and your older loved ones.

“You obviously can’t get a third dose if you haven’t had one and two. That’s how numbers work. So we really need people to consider still getting that first and second dose because you are going to be inside more, you want to see your family at the holidays, you want to be protected. We certainly don’t want to see another surge,” said Flemming.

There is no booster recommendation yet for those who have received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccination.