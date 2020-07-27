COVID-19 case spike sparks concern about upcoming Bricktown fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family fun fair is planned for Bricktown this weekend and some people are concerned, given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
This weekend, Bricktown OKC is hosting a family fun fair. They announced the event on social media over the weekend.
Many people commented, concerned about it given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
The operator of the event told News 4 there will be safety measures in place, all employees will be in masks and gloves and masks will be encouraged.
