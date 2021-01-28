COVID-19 claims Hall of Fame coach: Remembering Coach Barry Foster

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “Before every game we’d have a prayer, and my prayer was always the same,” Coach Barry Foster said. “Thank the lord for the opportunity to coach, and thank him for the players, and to keep them safe, and never ask for a victory but always a chance “

Sometimes it is not what someone says, but it is how they make you feel.

“He just had such a strong desire to be that father figure and to support his players on and off the field,” Lesa Foster said.

Coach Barry Foster

Because that is what someone did for him. Coach Foster followed in his father’s footsteps, playing baseball for East Central University and also becoming a coach. When his own father passes away, his dad’s best friend, Coach Joe Tunnell, took Barry under his wing. The roots here run deep.

“He’s not only my former coach, my former boss, he’s not only one of my heroes, he’s my best friend,” Coach Foster said.

In the above video, Coast Foster is speaking is speaking at Rush Springs Head Football Coach Joe Tunnell’s retirement party. His mentor. His father figure. Life has a way of coming full circle.

“He’s always been there for me and my family,” Coach Foster said. “When I lost my dad, he was there. When all three of my daughters were born, he was there. We lost a baby last April, the first person I called was my mom. Second one, I called Joe. In September, we’re expecting another baby. It’s a boy. We’re going to name him Kyle JoeAllen.”

Two decades later, global pandemic and a never before seen virus. Coach Foster is now retired and Kyle JoeAllen is now in college, an ECU baseball player just like his father and grandfather.

“We got tested on New Year’s Eve. Kyle tested positive, but we tested negative,” Lesa Foster said.

Sure enough, another test confirmed their suspicions. Coach Foster and his wife, Lesa, were COVID-19 positive. Lesa and Kyle got better, but Coach Foster just wasn’t recovering like his wife and son. He went to the emergency room and was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital where he stayed for days.

Coach Foster and his family.

“The virus just started to really attack his entire body,” Lesa Foster said. “His kidneys failed.”

Coach Foster was eventually transported to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

“We were able to say our goodbyes, and that was really hard,” she said. “He worried about his heart, because of his dad, but it was his heart that was the last thing to go.”

But he had already shared that not only with his wife of 35 years, his children and his grandchildren, but with every young man and woman lucky enough to call him coach.

“He was more than just a coach,” former football player Marty Bishop said. “I’m actually living alone while my mom and dad are in the hospital for three months, and Coach Foster comes and picks me up every morning and takes me to school.”

Like Coach Foster, Marty lost his father, too.

“One of the most important times was when we were at the state finals, and we always got in the huddle, and we were jumping up and down,” Bishop said. “And he just gave you this speech that no movie could ever duplicate. It was a moment of fire.”

“I told them how much I wish my dad was there,” Coach Foster said. “I look around and there’s Marty Bishop who’d lost his dad, and Matt Rice who’d lost his dad, Josh Dennis who’d lost his mom, and Josh Bishop who’d lost his mom. I told the kids I said, ‘You know, everybody wants to play for someone. We need to finish this thing up right and get the gold ball and take it home.’”

“I remember everybody’s eyes and everybody’s face after he said what he said and walked off, and I knew instantly right there that we were going to win that game,” former football player Jeremy Beard said.

Coach Foster in triumph.

As monumental as that moment was, it was not the most memorable. In 2018, Coach Foster was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He served as president of the Oklahoma Coaches Association and the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association. But he had a higher calling.

“He put his family first,” Beard said. “He knew what his job was, but he knew that his job was bigger than just coaching football and wins. That impact to me is far greater than anything he did on the field.”

“He molded me and literally hundreds of other young men, and it’s priceless,” Kyle Foster said.

“One of his reasons to be so close to students and his players was filling that void that they had,” daughter Summer Foster-Hale said.

“He just had such wonderful connections with these kids, and at the time it was just the three of us girls,” daughter Stormi Foster-Patterson said. “So we always said we had 40 older brothers.”

“I love the impact that he had on other people.,” daughter Skye Foster-Wortham said. “And not afraid of hugging or kissing us on the way through the victory line.”

Coach Foster being inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“The team would come out and run through, and then he would come out immediately to all of us, and we’d give him a quick kiss,” Lesa Foster said. “Then the girls would take his hand and walk out onto the field with him.”

Chances he never passed up and victories lasting long after leaving life’s playing field.

“You don’t think about those things maybe until later and realize that it’s the little things that were really the big things,” Lesa Foster said.

Lesa says Coach Foster and their entire family took all precautions to protect themselves against COVID-19. Coach Foster passed away Jan. 16, 2021. If you have recovered from COVID-19, the Fosters ask that you donate convalescent plasma to give other families battling the virus hope like it did them.

In lieu of flowers, the Foster family requested contributions be made to:

Oklahoma Coaches Association

8080 Crystal Park Drive

Oklahoma City, OK 73139