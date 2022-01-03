COVID-19 closes food pantry in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents who are in need in Norman may go without help after an outbreak of COVID-19 at a local food pantry.

On Dec. 31, Food and Shelter announced that its main pantry staff and volunteers had all been infected with COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, our main pantry staff and volunteers have all been infected with COVID and we will be unable to open our food pantry until further notice,” the organization posted on Facebook.

Organizers say those in need can head to Mission Norman throughout the week, or McFarlin UMC on Tuesday and Thursday.

