COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites open across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in Oklahoma, more drive-thru testing sites are being opened across the state.

Below are the drive-thru testing sites:

Comanche County Health Department

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.,Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020

Where: Urgent Care Clinic, 3811 W. Gore, Lawton, OK

Contact: (580) 248-5890

Must be 18 or older

Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.

Jackson County Health Department

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020

Where: Western Oklahoma State College south parking lot, 2801 N Main, Altus, OK

Contact: (580) 482-7308

Must be 18 or older

Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.

Kay County Health Department

When: By appointment only

Where: 433 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK

Contact: (580) 762-1641

COVID-19 screening and testing services are available by appointment only .

. Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made. Photo ID required.

Oklahoma County Health Department

Requirements: Oklahoma County residents must be screened first for COVID-19 by their medical provider and referred to the local drive-thru site for a test. County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to administer the test.

Pittsburg County Health Department

When: By appointment only

Where: 1400 E College Ave, McAlester, OK

Contact: (918) 423-1267

COVID-19 screening and testing services are available by appointment only.

Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made. Photo ID required.

Pottawatomie County Health Department

When: April 2 -3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until supplies are no longer available)

Where: Citizen Potawatomi Community Development Corporation, 1545 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, OK

Who: Anyone 18 years of age and older, experiencing a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher AND a cough or shortness of breath

Tulsa Health Department

When: By appointment only

Contact: (918) 582-9355

For vulnerable populations who are under- or uninsured, call the Tulsa Health Department first for a phone screening by public health professionals to determine eligibility.

If you are insured, please contact your health care provider for screening and testing.

Specimen collection location is confidential and by appointment only.

Instructions for drive-thru services will be provided at the time the appointment is made. County employees will come out to the patient’s car during his or her scheduled time to collect a specimen sample.

Woodward County Health Department

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday & Friday, April 2-3, 2020

Where: Woodward County Event Center, 105A Temple Houston Dr, Woodward, OK

Contact: (580) 256-6416

Criteria for testing at drive-thru testing sites: Must be 18 or older Currently experiencing fever (>100.4 degrees F) AND cough or shortness of breath.



If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and need emergency assistance, call ahead to your local emergency room so they can meet you outside of the facility to beginning the screening process.

If symptoms are minor, or you are not in distress, health officials say you should avoid using an emergency room for being screened and tested for COVID-19.