COVID-19 hospitalizations across Oklahoma climb to 738

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials across Oklahoma are concerned about the rise in hospitalizations throughout the state related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 94,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase by 1,006 cases in 24 hours, or a 1.1% increase.

There were nine additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,075.

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman in Madrid, on Thursday while testing for potential coronavirus cases. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, officials reported that there were 738 people hospitalized with either a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19.

Here is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties.

Adair: 666 (10 deaths) (539 recovered)

Alfalfa: 81 (63 recovered)

Atoka: 347 (1 death) (295 recovered)

Beaver: 66 (57 recovered)

Beckham: 665 (8 deaths) (360 recovered)

Blaine: 145 (1 death) (126 recovered)

Bryan: 1,108 (5 deaths) (915 recovered)

Caddo: 906 (21 deaths) (715 recovered)

Canadian: 2,648 (17 deaths) (2,196 recovered)

Carter: 620 (9 deaths) (524 recovered)

Cherokee: 1,190 (8 deaths) (985 recovered)

Choctaw: 357 (2 deaths) (296 recovered)

Cimarron: 27 (24 recovered)

Cleveland: 6,654 (78 deaths) (5,751 recovered)

Coal: 75 (67 recovered)

Comanche: 1,812 (13 deaths) (1,558 recovered)

Cotton: 74 (3 deaths) (61 recovered)

Craig: 535 (1 death) (488 recovered)

Creek: 1,296 (35 deaths) (1,088 recovered)

Custer: 827 (1 death) (650 recovered)

Delaware: 905 (26 deaths) (700 recovered)

Dewey: 73 (1 death) (63 recovered)

Ellis: 15 (12 recovered)

Garfield: 1,922 (22 deaths) (1,550 recovered)

Garvin: 433 (5 deaths) (355 recovered)

Grady: 1,265 (11 deaths) (1,037 recovered)

Grant: 55 (1 death) (44 recovered)

Greer: 118 (8 deaths) (96 recovered)

Harmon: 53 (42 recovered)

Harper: 33 (1 death) (28 recovered)

Haskell: 309 (4 deaths) (270 recovered)

Hughes: 315 (4 deaths) (278 recovered)

Jackson: 870 (10 deaths) (739 recovered)

Jefferson: 52 (39 recovered)

Johnston: 226 (4 deaths) (164 recovered)

Kay: 716 (15 deaths) (565 recovered)

Kingfisher: 418 (2 deaths) (342 recovered)

Kiowa: 99 (2 deaths) (70 recovered)

Latimer: 154 (2 deaths) (132 recovered)

Le Flore: 1,324 (20 deaths) (1,087 recovered)

Lincoln: 566 (10 deaths) (420 recovered)

Logan: 601 (2 deaths) (456 recovered)

Love: 223 (1 death) (173 recovered)

Major: 103 (2 death) (88 recovered)

Marshall: 201 (2 deaths) (173 recovered)

Mayes: 761 (11 deaths) (570 recovered)

McClain: 987 (7 deaths) (826 recovered)

McCurtain: 1,368 (35 deaths) (1,184 recovered)

McIntosh: 376 (7 deaths) (299 recovered)

Murray: 185 (2 deaths) (131 recovered)

Muskogee: 1,997 (25 deaths) (1,667 recovered)

Noble: 163 (3 deaths) (143 recovered)

Nowata: 160 (4 deaths) (135 recovered)

Okfuskee: 189 (5 deaths) (128 recovered)

Oklahoma: 19,537 (200 deaths) (16,905 recovered)

Okmulgee: 911 (8 deaths) (788 recovered)

Osage: 1,183 (13 deaths) (821 recovered)

Other: 36 (7 recovered)

Ottawa: 961 (7 deaths) (835 recovered)

Pawnee: 274 (5 deaths) (245 recovered)

Payne: 2,471 (7 deaths) (2,180 recovered)

Pittsburg: 1,018 (20 deaths) (877 recovered)

Pontotoc: 507 (3 deaths) (393 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 1,649 (11 deaths) (1,294 recovered)

Pushmataha: 208 (2 deaths) (155 recovered)

Roger Mills: 74 (1 death) (41 recovered)

Rogers: 2,040 (52 deaths) (1,722 recovered)

Seminole: 559 (6 deaths) (424 recovered)

Sequoyah: 1,012 (12 deaths) (833 recovered)

Stephens: 489 (5 deaths) (410 recovered)

Texas: 1,640 (10 deaths) (1,492 recovered)

Tillman: 111 (2 deaths) (92 recovered)

Tulsa: 18,305 (172 deaths) (16,364 recovered)

Wagoner: 1,604 (26 deaths) (1,426 recovered)

Washington: 1,065 (41 deaths) (935 recovered)

Washita: 106 (77 recovered)

Woods: 120 (107 recovered)

Woodward: 1,138 (5 deaths) (1,024 recovered).

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

In all, officials believe there are 13,066 active cases of COVID-19 across Oklahoma.

According to health department data on Wednesday, officials believe 80,211 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

LATEST STORIES: