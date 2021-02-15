COVID-19 mega-vaccine clinic coming to Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – IMMYLabs, OU Health Services, and District 6 County Health Departments are partnering together to host a large-scale, first-dose vaccination clinic on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel & Conference Center.

This vaccine clinic will be open to all those currently eligible for the vaccine (healthcare, first responders, 65+) and those newly eligible, including teachers, school support staff, and those under 65 with comorbidities.

This partnership will give an opportunity to approximately 10,000 Oklahomans to receive their prime doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The IMMYLabs portal will have appointment times on February 22 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Portions of the clinic will be reserved for school-based clients and those 65+ who have had difficulty scheduling an appointment. The remaining appointments will be made available to the eligible public.

Appointments are required and can be made online at https://portal.immylabs.com/vaccine. The IMMYLabs appointment portal is separate from the OSDH portal and vaccinations will only be given to those who have a scheduled appointment and confirmation code from IMMYLabs. Appointments for this clinic will NOT show up through the OSDH portal.

“Not only does this event allow us to rapidly administer a mass number of vaccines to those needing it most in our community, this is also a prime example of the wonderful partnership we have with IMMYLabs and OU Health Services,” said Jackie Kanak, Regional Director for District 6 County Health Departments. Sean Bauman, President and CEO of IMMYLabs (Norman), adds “None of our agencies could pass up an opportunity to join forces for an event like this; it’s historical and the most worthwhile effort of which any of us could be a part.”

Appointments for this clinic will be available for scheduling online Tuesday morning, February 16th, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on the IMMYLabs Vaccination Appointment Portal.