COVID-19 records cause concern for city health officials

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say there were more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday in Oklahoma, which is more than double our previous record.

The record number of new cases coupled with records last week in hospitalizations has some city officials and health experts on edge as we enter the last two months of 2020.

“We have to elevate the conversation again in the community and get people refocused on the severity of this issue because we are at record highs,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Officials say the record numbers are coming after Halloween where many people experienced social interaction.

Now, health officials say they are concerned about Thanksgiving in a couple of weeks.

“When you have larger group gatherings, that’s the time when this virus can spread and it’s also very concerning that we have entered flu season,” said Dr. George Monks, with the Oklahoma Medical Association.

Monks is still calling for a statewide mask mandate, but other health experts say it’s not just about masks.

“We need more social distancing. We have picked up activity. I’m very, very, worried about Thanksgiving,” said Dr. David Chansolme, with INTEGRIS. “Those people feel more comfortable and let their guard down. It’s 30 of their closest relatives and friends but it just takes one to spread it around that room and I think that’s going to be a big risk factor for even another jump in early December.”

Oklahoma City has had a mask mandate in place since mid- July and it’s slated to be in place through the beginning of December. But Mayor Holt says it is up to citizens to make stopping transmission of the disease a priority.

“We have holidays, we have cold weather which is going to drive people indoors and make things less safe and we have the flu season. So we have a lot of reasons to think that this is going to be a challenging winter when it comes to this pandemic and we are entering it at our highest levels. It’s a bad situation,” said Holt. “People are suffering from pandemic fatigue and are not thinking about it as much. But now that we have the ice storm and the election behind us we have to refocus.”

