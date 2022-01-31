OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials in Oklahoma County are making changes to the way COVID-19 tests are offered to the public.

Beginning Jan. 31, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department is only administering COVID-19 tests at its Southern Oaks Health and Wellness Campus, located at 6728 S. Hudson Ave.

Officials say free PCR testing is offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Since ramping up testing, OCCHD has seen a 90% drop in testing demand.

In addition to the Southern Oaks campus, there are still more than two dozen COVID-19 testing sites in Oklahoma County. You can find the list here.