COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Sooner Mall postponed due to weather

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Due to inclement weather and hazardous travel conditions, officials with the Cleveland County Health Department say a vaccine clinic has been postponed.

Officials say COVID-19 vaccine appointments that were set for Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Sooner Mall have been postponed.

“In an effort to keep our clients and staff safe, we have decided to postpone our vaccine clinic for today,” said Jackie Kanak, Regional Director for District 6 County Health Departments. “Though road conditions may vary throughout the day, we have concerns about our clients being able to travel to and from the clinic safely.”

Patients who were scheduled to receive their vaccine on Wednesday are rescheduled for the same time at Sooner Mall on Feb. 19.

These clients do not need to return to the portal to book another appointment.