COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies throughout Oklahoma.

Customers can make an appointment for the vaccine on the Walmart and Sam’s Club website scheduler, according to a Walmart/Sam’s Club news release.

All Oklahoma adults are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Customers can also use the scheduler to receive a digital reminder when it’s time to return for the second vaccine, which helps ensure they receive their second dose within the required timeframe.

An individual does not have to be a Sam’s Club member to sign up for an appointment at a Sam’s Club location.

“Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine,” the news release states.

Appointments are available at the following 84 Walmart and Neighborhood Market stores and 10 Sam’s Clubs:

