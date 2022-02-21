OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local museum will host a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic.

In honor of Black History Month, Guiding Right, Inc. has teamed up with Science Museum Oklahoma for a no-cost, all-ages COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26, visitors can head to the Science Museum Oklahoma parking lot to get a COVID-19 vaccine from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

First, second, and booster doses will be available to those eligible.

“Even as we see COVID numbers start to decrease once again, it is still critical to get vaccinated,” said Theodore Noel, II, President and CEO of Guiding Right, based in Oklahoma City. “Right now, it’s the best tool we have to protect us against this virus.”

Registration is required.

Organizers say a $25 gift card will be available for those who register by Feb. 24.

For more information, visit this link or call (405) 605-2099.