COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 expected soon, Oklahoma doctors say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Food and Drug Administration is looking into promising data that the Pfizer vaccine is highly effective in children age five to 11.

That age-group could start receiving vaccines around Halloween if the review goes well.

The dose they would receive would be lower than the adult dose.

Children in the United States now account for one in five new COVID-19 cases.

(Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Doctors who participated in Tuesday’s Healthier Oklahoma Zoom press conference predicted the shots will become available through pediatricians.

The vaccine is very effective in preventing serious COVID illness and hospitalization for kids age 12 and up, doctors said.

“But in June, we learned that teenagers have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at a rate that’s three times higher than that of the typical rate of hospitalization for influenza,” said Dr. Donna Tyungu, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. “So, a lot of people try to compare influenza with COVID-19 and, at least in our teenagers, we know that they are hospitalized much more with COVID-19.”

Tyungu says one early study shows the hospitalization rate is 10 times higher for teens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID.