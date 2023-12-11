OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma doctors say the state is starting to see the beginning of a winter COVID surge.

Infections are up, along with the cases of the flu and RSV. KFOR found out we may only be at the tip of the iceberg.

Oklahoma hospitals are staying really busy this holiday season.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows just over the last couple of weeks, COVID-19 hospitalization rates have increased by 22% in Oklahoma. Plus, hospitals in the state are reporting an uptick in patients coming in with RSV and the flu.

This all comes as more people are around gathering around family for the holidays and are staying indoors because of the weather.

“If you have symptoms, I would encourage you to go ahead and test… Especially if you’re going to see an elderly family member,” said Dr. John Schumann, Executive Medical Director of Oak Street Health.

Oklahoma continues to stay second in the nation for the most COVID deaths.

According to the CDC, over the last three months, 219 people have died from COVID in Oklahoma. That’s 2.4 Oklahomans who die every day from the virus. If this trend continues, Oklahoma will hit 20,000 COVID deaths in about three months from now.

“We’re losing about two or three Oklahomans every single day. Oklahoma is sleepwalking toward having 20,000 COVID deaths,” said Dr. George Monks, former President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

Dr. Monks says the new COVID variant is one of the most contagious so far.

“There’s a new variant called the JN.1 variant, and this one shows a growth advantage. It’s kind of the highest growth advantage of any variant that we’ve seen in the last eight months, and that’s really helping to drive this winter COVID wave,” said Dr. Monks.

The CDC shows the Oklahoma City metro has currently has 89 current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Officials at OU Health say 10% of their patients have COVID.

“They’re much higher than they were two weeks ago. So, we’re just in that take off phase. And that’s typically what we see in the first one to two weeks before Christmas here in Oklahoma… But it’s a little trickier because some people aren’t really sick from it. They just happen to have it,” said Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Health, Infectious Diseases.

At Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, there are nine patients, and at Integris, there are 45 hospitalized patients with COVID throughout the system.

It is not just COVID that is spreading. Doctors are also seeing more people with RSV and the flu.

“RSV is at the highest levels we’ve seen in about two years… Probably in the next few weeks, Oklahoma is going to see a real uptick in flu cases,” said Dr. Monks.

This holiday season, Oklahoma doctors are suggesting everyone to be extra careful when around elderly family members and others who have underlying health conditions.

“We all want to forget about it. The sad thing is it’s still out there and we still need to protect ourselves… Also, as far as getting together over the holidays, it’s probably a good idea for everybody in the family to take a COVID test before they get together,” said Dr. Monks.

As for ways to protect yourself and others, doctors suggest wearing a mask when around a large crowd of people, getting tested, and keeping your distance.

“Maintaining that hand hygiene, because we know that these illnesses are spread by respiratory droplets… Handwashing is very important, but then proximity is the other thing. So being in somebody is like respiratory space,” said Dr. John Schumann.

Doctors also encourage staying up to date on COVID, flu and RSV vaccines. Especially those who are at high risk.

“If you smoke, quit smoking. The second thing is get vaccinated… Folks at high risk should definitely get a flu shot, a COVID shot and an RSV shot,” said Dr. John Schumann.

Dr. Monks expects this COVID winter surge to hit its peak sometime in late January with hospitalizations likely hitting its highest around early February.

INTEGRIS Health sent KFOR the following statement:

We currently have 45 hospitalized patients with COVID throughout our system, compared to 35 on Thanksgiving day. Thankfully, we have not seen a significant impact in our Intensive Care Unit, meaning while some COVID patients are requiring admission, most are not requiring critical care services. We have seen an increase in the number of tests being performed. COVID positivity has decreased since the week of Thanksgiving; however, influenza and RSV positivity has increased. What this means is what we already know, it is prime respiratory illness season. Take the best precautions, including vaccination where possible, covering your cough and sneezes, frequent hand hygiene, and staying home when you aren’t feeling well. This protects you and your loved ones as well as the community at large.