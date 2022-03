OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local cow-turned-golf-enthusiast plopped down for a siesta on a sand trap at an Oklahoma City golf course on Tuesday.

Chopper 4 spotted the cow looking very much at ease on the Twin Hills Golf & Country Club golf course.

A cow having a rest on a local golf course.

Some cowboys trotted onto the course to wrangle the wayward cow.

The wranglers eventually hauled the unusual golf enthusiast off the fairway and back to more familiar pastures.