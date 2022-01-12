Craft Beer Forum of Oklahoma to tantalize taste buds during event at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The 2022 Craft Beer Forum is returning to Oklahoma State University.

The bi-annual event will be held April 9 on the OSU campus.

It will include a day of seminars for both craft beer experts and those new to the microbrewery-made beverage.

The event also features tastings of beer from 30 top craft breweries in Oklahoma and beyond.

“We’re excited to once again host some of the best breweries from across the state and facilitate a fun and educational dialogue about the state of the craft beer industry,” said Tony Collins, director of the HTM Wayne Hirst Center for Beverage Education.

Anyone age 21 and older can attend.

Go to the OSU Spears School of Business webpage to purchase tickets.

The Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards competition, to be held in conjunction with the Craft Beer Forum, will be judged March 5 at OSU. Results will be announced prior to the forum. 

The forum teaches students how to plan large events and raises money for scholarships, according to an OSU news release.

