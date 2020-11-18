Craft brewers hosting ‘Oklahoma Pint Days’ to encourage Oklahomans shop small

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local artist has teamed up with an association to encourage Oklahomans to support small breweries later this month.

The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma announced that it will hold the inaugural ‘Oklahoma Pint Days’ on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 to celebrate Shop Small Saturday and Small Brewery Sunday.

During the event, craft beer fans can get a limited-edition collector’s glassware at 28 breweries across the state.

Each glass is $10 and comes with one free beer of the brewery’s choice. As a result, $5 from every glass will support the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma and the brewery.

This year’s glassware is a 17 oz. Arc Nortic Cooler by Jacque Braun, founder of Bluering Design, LLC. and co-owner of Equity Brewing Company.

“I have been honored to work with the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma on this project because I appreciate the good work they do to advocate for the craft beer industry in Oklahoma,” said Braun.

Glasses will be on sale at the following breweries:

Lazy Circles Brewing

Heirloom Rustic Ales

Angry Scotsman Brewing

Iron Monk

Broke Beer

Anthem Brewing

Frenzy Brewing

Marshall Brewing Co

Lively Beer Works

Beaver’s Bend Brewery

Beer is Good Brewing Co

Expenditure Brewing

Kochendorfer Brewing

Enid Brewing Co

Renaissance Brewing

American Solera

Stonecloud Brewing Co

Vanessa House

Core4 Brewing Company,

Cabin Boys Brewery

Dead Armadillo Brewery

Canadian River Brewing

The Big Friendly

Twisted Spike

OK Cider Co.

Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.

