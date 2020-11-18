Craft brewers hosting ‘Oklahoma Pint Days’ to encourage Oklahomans shop small

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local artist has teamed up with an association to encourage Oklahomans to support small breweries later this month.
The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma announced that it will hold the inaugural ‘Oklahoma Pint Days’ on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 to celebrate Shop Small Saturday and Small Brewery Sunday.
During the event, craft beer fans can get a limited-edition collector’s glassware at 28 breweries across the state.
Each glass is $10 and comes with one free beer of the brewery’s choice. As a result, $5 from every glass will support the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma and the brewery.
This year’s glassware is a 17 oz. Arc Nortic Cooler by Jacque Braun, founder of Bluering Design, LLC. and co-owner of Equity Brewing Company.
“I have been honored to work with the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma on this project because I appreciate the good work they do to advocate for the craft beer industry in Oklahoma,” said Braun.
Glasses will be on sale at the following breweries:
- Lazy Circles Brewing
- Heirloom Rustic Ales
- Angry Scotsman Brewing
- Iron Monk
- Broke Beer
- Anthem Brewing
- Frenzy Brewing
- Marshall Brewing Co
- Lively Beer Works
- Beaver’s Bend Brewery
- Beer is Good Brewing Co
- Expenditure Brewing
- Kochendorfer Brewing
- Enid Brewing Co
- Renaissance Brewing
- American Solera
- Stonecloud Brewing Co
- Vanessa House
- Core4 Brewing Company,
- Cabin Boys Brewery
- Dead Armadillo Brewery
- Canadian River Brewing
- The Big Friendly
- Twisted Spike
- OK Cider Co.
- Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.