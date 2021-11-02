Craft brewers team up for Oklahoma beer advent calendar

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The holiday season is just around the corner, and craft brewers are creating an advent calendar for adults.

The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma say they will have their inaugural sale of an Oklahoma craft beer advent calendar.

Calendars will go on sale Nov. 10 through Nov. 18 with limited advent calendars available.

Organizers say 300 calendars will be filled with several styles of beer from across Oklahoma, meaning no advent calendar will be the same.

“This event will bring cheer to craft beer fans across the state and hopefully outside of the state, too” said executive director Tabbi Burwell. “If major chain outlets can sell out of their advent calendars in minutes, there’s no doubt that our local supporters won’t do the same with our sale, too. And with supply shortages across the globe this holiday season, it’s a great time to support local.”

Tickets to purchase calendars will go on sale at 12 a.m. on Nov. 10 online, unless you belong to the association’s Enthusiast membership.

Pick up dates for the calendar will be Dec. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Vanessa House Brewery in Oklahoma City.

22 breweries across the state are participating by providing holiday inspired beers for the calendar including American Solera, Prairie Artisan Ales, Vanessa House, Lively Beerworks, 405 Brewing, Roughtail Brewing, Cabin Boys Brewery, The Big Friendly, Elk Valley Brewing Co., Lazy Circles Brewing, Broke Brewing Co., NEFF Brewing, Canadian River Brewing, COOP Ale Works, Iron Monk, Dead Armadillo, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Stonecloud Brewing, Skydance Brewing Co., Nothing’s Left and Anthem Brewing.

The association is working with Dale Rogers Training Center to assemble the advent calendars. Dale Rogers Training Center supports people with disabilities through paid vocational training, in-house programs and work opportunities as well as competitive community employment.