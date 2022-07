STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in eastern portions of the metro may need to find an alternate route to work on Tuesday.

Eastbound I-44/ Turner Turnpike is closed and westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike is narrowed to one lane west of Stroud due to a crash.

Officials say eastbound Turner Turnpike traffic is being diverted at Chandler.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and congestion in the area throughout the morning.