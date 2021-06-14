Crash closed part of I-40 Monday due to crash, all lanes now open

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Update: All lanes of westbound I-40 are now OPEN at I-35 near Martin Luther King Ave. after a crash. Drivers should expect congestion and delays in the area as traffic resumes.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — All lanes of westbound I-40 are closed at I-35 near Martin Luther King Ave. due to a crash.

Traffic is being detoured onto northbound I-35 (mm 153).

Northbound I-35 traffic is down to one lane at I-40.

Crews estimate the closure lasting about an hour.

Drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route.

