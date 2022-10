OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An accident involving six people caused damage to a traffic light in Bricktown.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, police say two vehicles collided near N. Mickey Mantle and Sheridan Ave. in downtown Oklahoma City.

The impact sent one of the vehicles into a traffic signal.

Officials say no one suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, but two people were taken to the hospital.

At this point, city crews are working to repair the traffic light.