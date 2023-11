OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Multiple crews responded to a rollover crash in a southwest Oklahoma City residential area involving two cars and a fire hydrant Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to the accident near SW 24th and Kentucky just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

There, they found two wrecked cars – with one rolled over – and a leaking fire hydrant.

Officials are working to control the leaky hydrant and determine exactly what happened.

No word on injuries at this time.