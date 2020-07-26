Crash on I-240 leaves 1 dead Saturday afternoon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — EMSA arrived at the scene of a fatal 2-vehicle collision on I-240 westbound and Eastern Avenue late Saturday afternoon.

Nicholas Chamberlain, 26, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead on the scene due to head and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City. Further investigation revealed that his vehicle smelled of alcohol inside.

The other driver, Gabriel Parra, 47, sustained no injuries.

According to OHP’s report, Chamberlain was traveling westbound on I-240 approaching Eastern when he swerved from an inside lane to the outside lane to avoid a sudden traffic slowdown and rear-ended the other vehicle.

The accident temporarily closed part of I-240.

