OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers along I-40 may need to find an alternate route to their destination.

Officials say the eastbound I-40 on-ramp from SH-4/ Mustang Rd. and eastbound I-40 off-ramp to southbound John Kilpatrick Turnpike are closed due to a crash.

Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation expect the closure to last several hours.

Drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route.