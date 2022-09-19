CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teenager was killed in a rollover crash in Creek County.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 19, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a single vehicle along OK-33, just west of Kellyville.

Investigators say 19-year-old Carson Boyle was driving a 2015 Chevy Silverado eastbound on OK-33 when he left the road to the right.

At that point, the pickup truck rolled three times before coming to rest.

Sadly, Boyle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.