OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are craving some funnel cakes and corndogs, you won’t have to wait for the Oklahoma State Fair.

Silver Dollar Concessions will be at State Fair Park from March 9 through March 18.

The concession stands will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be located between the barns.

Customers are encouraged to park near Jim Norrick Arena.