Craving Girl Scout cookies? Head to GrubHub

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are craving a sweet treat that only comes around once a year, you won’t have to wait much longer to get your hands on some delicious Girl Scouts cookies.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Girl Scouts have been finding creative ways to continue selling cookies without the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Now, you won’t even have to leave your house to get your favorite Girl Scout cookies.

Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma has announced that it is partnering with Grubhub as part of an effort to help local girls safely run their cookies businesses during the pandemic.

Through the partnership with Grubhub, customers will be able to order Girl Scout cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app beginning Feb. 12.

Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders and manage inventory while using Grubhub’s technology.

“We watched in amazement last spring as our girls shifted their sales tactics to operate safely and efficiently during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Shannon Evers, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma. “This year, we’re providing fun, innovative ways to support girls in their individual cookie businesses. This partnership with Grubhub is a great example of that. Once our Grubhub locations are in place, girls will be able to sign up to manage timeslots and inventory at Grubhub locations across the metro. We also hope to have a Grubhub pickup and delivery location in Lawton.”

A list of Grubhub locations in Oklahoma will be provided at a later date.

All proceeds from Girl Scout Cookie sales benefit the troop and council. Under the national partnership between Grubhub and GSUSA, Grubhub has agreed to waivie all fees for the organization to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds.

If you don’t use GrubHub, you can get cookies shipped to your home.

Beginning on Feb. 1, cookies will be available to be shipped via U.S. Mail.

Customers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from for direct-to-consumer shipment or to make a donation to local organizations.

“Americans have enjoyed Girl Scout Cookies for more than 100 years,” said Evers. “The program helps girls build sales and marketing skills, build confidence and learn how to run their own business. Adapting during difficult times is part of being a good business owner. Our job as leaders is to support our girls through that process. If we do that well, we can help build a safer sales process while creating moments of joy for the girls and the thousands of customers who enjoy Girl Scout Cookies.”

Girl Scout cookie season runs from Feb. 1 through March 21.