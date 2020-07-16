Craving something sweet? Girl Scout cookies being sold at drive-thru event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cookie season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, but Oklahomans can still support leadership programming for girls thanks to a partnership between Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma and Boot Barn.
The Do-Si-Do Drive-Thru will offer Girl Scout Cookie sales from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., July 17-18 at four Oklahoma Boot Barn locations.
“Although our usual cookie selling season was cut short this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the community can still purchase cookies in support of local girls’ leadership and educational opportunities,” said Shannon Evers, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma. “Through Cookie Sales, girls learn Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills & Business Ethics. These are skills girls will need in a post-COVID economy, so we’re asking the public to support us through this cookie sale.”
Boot Barn pick-up locations
- 812 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
- 2358 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73134
- 600 Ed Noble Pkwy, Norman, OK 73072
- 4009 N.W. Cache Rd., Lawton, OK 73505
Girl Scouts will not participate in handing out cookie orders to limit the potential for virus exposure, and adult volunteers at the drive-thru event will wear masks.
To minimize public contact, shoppers can pre-print their own cookie order forms at www.gswestok.org and place the form on their car’s dashboard to make their purchase. Cookies start at $5 per box.
