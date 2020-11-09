Credit card skimmer found at gas pump in Yukon

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Yukon are warning customers to check their bank accounts after a credit card skimmer was found at a local gas pump.

Officials with the Yukon Police Department say they were alerted to a credit card skimmer at a gas pump at 1256 Garth Brooks Blvd.

Investigators say customers should check their bank accounts or credit card statements to see if their accounts were compromised.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter