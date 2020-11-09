Credit card skimmer found at gas pump in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Yukon are warning customers to check their bank accounts after a credit card skimmer was found at a local gas pump.

Officials with the Yukon Police Department say they were alerted to a credit card skimmer at a gas pump at 1256 Garth Brooks Blvd.

Investigators say customers should check their bank accounts or credit card statements to see if their accounts were compromised.

