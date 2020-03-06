Credit card skimmers found at Ninnekah truck stop, police say

NINNEKAH, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police department is warning the public of a fraud alert after skimmers were found at a gas station.

On Feb. 29, the Ninnekah Police Department found several credit card skimmers that had been found inside the pumps at the Ninnekah Valero Truck Stop.

On Feb. 29, 2020, the Ninnekah Police Department found several credit card skimmers that had been found inside the pumps at the Ninnekah Valero Truck Stop.

If you swiped your credit or debit card at the gas station, located near US 81 and US 277, police say you need to check your transactions.

The department says it has started to receive reports of fraudulent card transactions in the area.

If you believe your account was compromised, call your financial institution immediately.