NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department officials want to find a man who reportedly rifled through hospital offices and got away with several credit cards. Officers are afraid there could be more victims.

Police posted pictures on Facebook of the suspect seen in surveillance video at Norman Regional Healthplex. He reportedly walked in, opened doors to unlocked offices, and stole credit cards from employees. He was seen leaving the building in a white car.

A credit card theft suspect. Surveillance image provided by Norman police.

A second victim came forward after discovering a similar incident at Norman Regional on Porter.

“There could be potential links to other places as well,” said Lt. Ali Jaffery with the Norman Police Department.

The credit card theft suspect’s vehicle. Surveillance image from Norman police.

One victim claimed someone made thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges on the stolen card which prompted the investigation. A man, who was not the suspect from the hospital, was seen using the stolen credit card at an area store.



“We don’t know if they’re working together or not,” said Jaffery. “We’re trying to put all that together.”

Norman Regional released a statement regarding the incidents, saying, “The safety of healers and guests is always our top priority. We’ve notified healers about the campus thefts and reminded them to follow recommended safety protocols which include securing personal belongings at all times.”

The stolen credit cards were used fraudulently by a second suspect, who is pictured below. Surveillance image released by Norman police.

KFOR also reached out to Integris and they said there have not been thefts on campuses but that they were aware of what happened and have been keeping an eye out for the suspect.

Norman police said so far none of the victims were patients.



“My advice would be to just hold on to your belongings and make sure you secure them,” said Jaffery.

Anyone who feels they could be a victim or recognize the men in these images are urged to call Norman Police at (405) 366-5235, or Crimestoppers at (405) 366-7867.



