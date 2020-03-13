Credit Union robbed in OKC; FBI asking for help ID’ing suspect

The FBI is searching for this suspect who robbed Focus Federal Credit Union, 13325 N. MacArthur, in OKC on Friday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The FBI is asking for help identifying the man who robbed a Focus Federal Credit Union location in Oklahoma City.

The robbery occurred at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Focus Federal at 13325 N. MacArthur, according to a news release issued by the FBI’s Oklahoma City office.

The suspect entered the credit union and presented a note demanding money from bank employees, according to the news release.

The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, heading south on foot, the news release states.

The suspect, who is shown in the above surveillance photos, is described as an African American male who is approximately 20 years old, approximately 160 pounds with a thin build, approximately 5’8″ tall and as having brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue mask with a Mickey Mouse print, blue hooded sweatshirt, black and white patterned shirt, black Everlast brand gloves with the fingers cut off and a fanny pack. He had a black backpack during the robbery.