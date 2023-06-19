OILTON, Okla. (KFOR/KJRH) – Oilton Police officials say a man is dead and his wife and kids injured after three trees fell on their mobile home during storms in the early hours of Father’s Day.

Oilton Police Chief Michael Kissler told KJRH three trees fell atop a mobile home on 6th Street early Sunday morning, killing the father of two.

The man’s pregnant wife and kids were taken a Tulsa hospital and later released.

“I’m sure that there’s a lot of prayers going out to the family and the friends of the person that lost his life last night,” Chief Kissler said.

Kissler said his town could be without electricity for a week or more.

The police chief said any material donations are welcome at their police station at 101 W Main Street, the Oilton Fire station, and at the Oilton Senior Center at 301 South A Avenue.

