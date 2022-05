MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As showers continue across parts of the state, officials say flash flooding remains a concern.

On Wednesday night, residents in a Midwest City neighborhood near N.E. 10th and Midwest Blvd. were stuck in their homes due to rising floodwaters.

Officials say a nearby creek was overflowing into the neighborhood.

As a result, some residents told KFOR that the high water was almost up to their homes.