OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans should be aware of the fall and the lookout for Tarantulas making their move across Oklahoma.

The arachnids could cross your path between late August through October.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, that’s when Oklahomans are likely to see them near roads and buildings. The department says the arachnids are nothing to fear.

The arachnids typically make moves into fall, males migrate hundreds of miles across Oklahoma to find a mate.

A typical brown tarantula can weigh between 1 and 3 ounces, with a leg span of up to 4 to 5 inches long.

The brown arachnid is more likely to be seen in the western part of the state, but can be seen everywhere this time of year.

If seen, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says, observe them from a distance.